World football governing body, FIFA has congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen following his move to Serie A club Napoli.

Napoli confirmed the signing of the Nigeria international forward on Friday.

The striker who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in the out gone season, joins the Italian club in a five year deal reported worth 50 million Euros.

Reacting to the transfer, FIFA tweeted a picture of the Nigerian and wrote “From starring at the Under-17 World cup with Nigeria in 2015 to becoming a Napoli marquee signing. All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor!”

The Striker spent his debut season in Europe with Wolfsburg of Germany before moving to Charleroi of Belgium.

He was an instant success in the Belgian Jupiler League, netting 20 goals in 36 matches.

He joined Lille in the summer of 2019 and made instant impact.