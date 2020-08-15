Students Union leaders in Ogun State led by the President of the National Association of Ogun State Students and the Chairman of the Joint Campus of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the State have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun to appoint a competent Commissioner for the state Ministry of Education.

The students while lamenting the challenges facing the state’s ministry of education in the last eight years due to the appointment of those who are not trained educationists, say they will appreciate the Governor more if he appoints a Professor of Ogun State origin from any of the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

They said they will not welcome the appointment of politicians or those who do not have records of education management and skills from any of the country’s higher institutions.

The students leaders also expressed confidence in the leadership style of the Governor but wants him to put round peg in the round hole, especially in the ministry of education that requires the handling of a core professional.