The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Federal Government to declare and treat abductors of schoolchildren as terrorists.

NANS National President, Sunday Asefon, who said the incessant kidnapping of pupils particularly Friday’s abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State was an indictment on the failure of our nation’s security apparatus to withstand the threat of terrorists, called for a change of approach.

Asefon made the call in a statement titled, ‘NANS frowns at incessant kidnapping of school kids, says security of students no longer guaranteed, calls on Federal Government to treat school kidnappers as terrorists’ made available in Ado Ekiti.

This was just as the Chairman of NANS/Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti Axis, Felix Olanrewaju, disclosed readiness of the body to partner police, Department of State Services and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on the need to ensure safety of students in Ekiti.

Olanrewaju said at a press conference in Ado Ekiti that he had met with the leaderships of the security agencies on the need to be on the alert to prevent the abductors from sneaking into Ekiti, adding, “We expect the state and federal governments to focus more attention on insecurity like they are doing for COVID-19, because insecurity is really tormenting our country”.

Asefon, who lamented the quick successions of the kidnapping of schoolchildren, said, “The event of recent time has made it expedient for the government to change its approach to the scourge of school kidnap especially in the North, it is therefore imperative for the kidnappers to be declared as terrorists and treated as such”.

While saying the experiences from Chibok, Dapchi, Kagara and Jangebe, were indicators that the governments at all levels had failed, the NANS President said, “These gale of Kidnappings have become one case too many and the fact that these kidnaps happened without any form of opposition from the security apparatus calls for serious concern.