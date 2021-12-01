NANS Advocates Institution of INEC registration centres on campuses in Southwest

The National Association of Nigerian Students wants the Independent National Electoral Commission to institute registration and capturing centres across campuses in the southwest region of the country.

This is to allow students across the region register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their franchise come 2023.

The Southwest coordinator of NANS Olatunji Adegboye made the call at a press conference held by the association in Ibadan.

The coordinator also advised students across the region to massively take advantage of the ongoing voters registration and obtain their PVCs.

According to him, the regional leadership of NANS southwest strongly admonish Nigerians students across our region to massively take advantage of the ongoing permanent voter’s card registration and obtain theirs.

He said the call was necessary for the purpose of social re-awakening and re-engineering the mindset of Nigerians towards the country’s socioeconomic and political growth.

He also appealed to Governors across the six southwest states to energise their state electoral commission to fast track the the process.