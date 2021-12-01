Ekiti South makes case to produce next governor

Major players in the Political Space from the Ekiti South Senatorial District have converged on Ado Ekiti to deliberate on taking their chances at the Next Gubernatorial Election slated for June in Ekiti State.

Irrespective of political affiliation, aspirants gathered at the Eagle Hall Ado Ekiti with thousands of their supporters to make their resolve on what they describe as the right of the South.

Since 1999, Ekiti Central has Produced Governor on three occasions, and the North has Produced on three occasions, with the south yet to get the Plum Job

The Meeting is Spearheaded by Ekiti Concerned Group who are insisting that Ekiti South Senatorial District in the State should be given equal opportunity to serve the State

The Calibre of Aspirants from the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party gives a Pointer to the resolve of these Group to ensure the South Produces the next Governor of the State

Some of the Aspirants Present include: Biodun Olujimi (PDP Senator) ;Femi Bamisile,APC House of Reps Member; Bolaji Aluko,DG office of Transformation and Strategy in Ekiti State; Bamidele Faparusi, Commisioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities,Kayode Adaramodu of the PDP and many others.