Afrobeat musician, Azeez Fashola who is popularly known as Naira Marley has cancelled his planned protest against police brutality.

The musician who tweeted from his official twitter handle @officialnairam1 said the protest will be suspended for a week being tweeted at by both the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, and the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police Force @policeng.

He said the police will be having an Instagram live chat with him from 11 am to explain some of the measures being put in place to reduce police brutality in Nigeria.

He added that the protests will return if no tangible progress is made on the issue after a week.