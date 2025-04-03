The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reopened the Bridgehead Drug Market in Onitsha, following a month-long closure for sanitization and regulatory enforcement.

The market, including Ogbo Ogwu and three adjoining markets, was shut from February 10 to March 7, 2025, to address lapses in medicine distribution practices.

A statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Wednesday, stated that to prevent a recurrence of the issues that led to the closure of the market, NAFDAC implemented strict administrative conditions for reopening.

“Shop owners were required to complete documentation and clearance procedures before their shops could be unsealed.

“A dedicated NAFDAC desk was established to facilitate this process efficiently, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards,” the statement said.

Prof. Adeyeye, emphasised that the market has now been reopened, with all shop owners directed through their union to obtain and sign an undertaking, along with a penalty for past violations of distribution regulations.

The agency said only shops that meet these conditions will be allowed to resume operations.

“Pharmaceuticals are highly regulated due to their direct impact on public health and national security.

“Under the NAFDAC Act, the agency remains committed to ensuring that all drug distribution channels comply with safety and regulatory standards.

“NAFDAC appreciates the cooperation of the market leadership and the Anambra State Government in facilitating this critical intervention,” the statement added.