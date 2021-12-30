NAFDAC cautions Nigerians to stop consuming herbal concoctions sold by hawkers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has issued a new warning to Nigerians about herbal concoction hawkers, claiming that they lack proper storage standards.

The NAFDAC DG,Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated that after four to five days, the herbal concoctions begin to grow bacteria.

She also said that, despite the fact that the herbal concoctions have some medicinal properties, the bacteria can still be harmful to human health and, in some cases, fatal if consumed.

She went on to say that some herbal medicines are effective, but that more research is needed to determine the safe dose for people to take.

The agency would continue to use the multifaceted approach it has taken, which includes the strengthening of pharmaceutical industries, to protect citizens from fake, substandard, or contaminated foods and drugs, according to Prof Adeyeye.

On the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the DG said studies on the variants was still ongoing globally.

She advised Nigerians to continue to adhere to the safety measures given by the various health authorities to further curb the spread of the virus.

“A lot is still not known about Omicron because studies are still going on globally about the variant.

“The only way to keep safe is to continue with the usage of mask, maintain social distancing, wash our hands regularly and avoid crowded areas to stay safe,” she said.