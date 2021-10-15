NAFDAC Arrest Fake Pharmacist For Producing Untreated Injection Diluter In Zamfara

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has arrested a suspect for producing fake injection water in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The suspect one Mr. Obinna Chigbo was arrested in a one-bedroom apartment in Yarhanya community in Tudunwada area of Gusau metropolis

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Hamis Yahaya stated this while speaking to newsmen in Gusau

He says, the suspects was arrested for producing untreated borehole water without any form of sedimentation and filtration selling it as Injection water

NAFDAC also confiscated a local electrical stove which the suspect is using for sealing the product alongside eight bags of the fake injection water worth four hundred thousand naira

The suspect according NAFDAC would undergo investigation and will be prosecuted

Hamisu Yayaha noted that the agency has embarked on massive surveillance with a view to mopping all illegal product found in circulation

The suspect who confensed to the crime says he join the business to earn a living and has been in the business for over four years

Some of the areas the suspect usually supply the fake product includes Dansadau in maru local government, Magami in Gusau and Talata Mafara local government areas of Zamfara state.