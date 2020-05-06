The Nigerian Airforce has winged 12 combat helicopter pilots to help boost internal security operations in the country.

The Airforce pilots who recently completed their flying training abroad were decorated amidst observance of social distancing.

This brings to 114, the total number of winged pilots in the last 5 years.

To those involved in the defense of the nation’s territorial airspace, this has added impetus to the unconventional warfare against insurgency and other internal security operations in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar is optimistic the newly winged pilots will boost the pilot manning needs of the service.

Highlight of the event was the winging of the second female combat helicopter pilot, Chinelo Nwokoye

To her, it’s not about gender equality but the passion to serve.

The winging ceremony was done while observing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.