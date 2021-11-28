NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram

A Super Tucano jet of the Nigerian Airforce fleet has eliminated scores of ISWAP terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in Gajiram, Borno State.

The terrorists in several gun trucks attempted to overrun the town when the aircraft arrived at the scene.

During a coordinated military offensive between the air task force and the ground troops, a huge number of sophisticated weapons were also recovered.

A military intelligence officer disclosed that at least 26 bodies of the terrorists were killed after the aerial bombardment.