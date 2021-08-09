Several bandits’ camps have been destroyed following aggressive airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets.

The NAF jets’ bombardments according to also killed no fewer than 78 bandits.

He said: “Air offensive action against bandits in North West Nigeria received a boost in a three-day intensive military operation led by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

In its resolve to rid the North West region of banditry, the air component focused on locations with a high concentration of bandits such as south of Dansadau town and North of Kuyanbana Forest Reserves in Zamfara State.

Locals in the general vicinity also confirmed an exodus of surviving bandits from the forest.

Advertisement

In another development, the NAF 404 Force Protection Group stationed in Kaduna, on 4 August 2021, arrested a 48-year-old bandits’ logistics runner named Aminu Saminu, around the Kaduna International Airport.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he usually disguises as a charcoal businessman to purchase food and other items for bandits at Bamba Village in Igabi Local Government Area (West of Kaduna International Airport).

Useful information by the runner was availed to the Air Component that has engineered focus around the Kaduna International Airport environment and other areas with high bandits’ concentration.