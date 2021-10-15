Breaking News

N20b Bailout loan: EFCC withdraws case against Kogi State

Latest Breaking News About Kogi State: EFCC withdraws case agaisnt Kogi State over bailout funds Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and EFCC Logo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday withdrew its suit seeking the forfeiture of the N20billion bail out funds granted to the Kogi State Government by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The money was meant for the payment of Kogi State workers, but was alleged to have been instead domiciled in an interest yielding account with a commercial bank.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the order of withdrawal, following a motion filed and argued by the counsel to the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

According to him, questions resulting in the commencement of the suit had been clarified, and an intention had been shown to return the sum of N19.3bn back to the CBN.

Another judge of the Federal High court had in August granted an ex-parte application brought by the EFCC for an interim forfeiture of the funds, pending the conclusion of an investigation or possible prosecution by the EFCC.
At the resumption of proceedings Friday, Mr Pinheiro also told the court that it is expedient for the suit to be discontinued, because,
“That the management of Sterling Bank Plc, has since acknowledged the existence of the said account in their book but claimed same was a mirror account.
The bank is also said to have indicated intention to return the total sum back to the CBN.

Justice Aneke granted the application and ordered That the account be unfrozen so as to enable the management of Sterling Bank Plc, effect the return of the funds back to the CBN.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders

TVCN
Oct 17, 2017

Hundreds flocked to the Catalan government's headquarters in Barcelona following the arrest of the leaders…

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

TVCN
Oct 13, 2017

A nutrition crisis, exacerbated by continuing violence, instability and displacement in Mali, is threatening…

Senate proposes life imprisonment for any kind of abduction

Senate proposes life imprisonment for any kind of abduction

TVCN
Sep 22, 2021

A bill proposing life imprisonment for the offenses of kidnapping or any kind of abduction, improper…

Nigeria’s trade falls sharply by 27.30% in Q2 – NBS

TVCN
Sep 3, 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics said Nigeria records a trade balance deficit of N1.8 trillion at the…

TVC News Special Reports

Court jails two ex-INEC officials seven years over Diezani cash

25 Jan 2019 4.24 pm

Two former officials of the Independent…

Continue reading

Internet fraudster jailed over ‘obtaining by false pretense’

25 Apr 2019 3.40 pm

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,…

Continue reading

EFCC detains former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, over N9 billion fraud allegation

17 May 2021 8.05 pm

The immediate past Governor of Kwara State,…

Continue reading