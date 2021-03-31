Legal team for Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday that she appears in good health, despite two months of detention as diplomatic pressure on the military junta ramped up.

Daily protests demanding the restoration of the elected government have been met with a crackdown that has left more than 520 civilians dead in the weeks since the February 1 coup.

The junta’s violent response has triggered international condemnation and threats of retaliation from some of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic armed groups.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was deposed by the military and detained in the early early hours of February 1.

But a member of her legal team, Min Min Soe, was summoned to a police station in the capital Naypyidaw for a video meeting with her on Wednesday

Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges and conviction conviction could see her barred for life from political office.

The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential diplomatic staff and their families from Myanmar, and Japan, a top donor to the country — halted new aid payments.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Myanmar on Wednesday, requested by former colonial power Britain.