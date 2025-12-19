The Super Eagles team on Thursday evening, aboard a chartered flight from their final training camp in Cairo, signalled the reality of a stout challenge for a fourth continental title as the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals commence in the Kingdom of Morocco on Sunday. Winners at home in 1980, and ...

Winners at home in 1980, and in Tunisia in 1994 and South Africa in 2013, the Super Eagles will launch their onslaught for another title against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on Tuesday in the historical city of Fés, with the added impetus of wanting to appease their teeming fans at home and in the diaspora over failure to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in the Far West.

The retirement of William Troost-Ekong, on the margin of the team’s departure to Cairo for their final training camp, has opened the door for midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi to take the captain’s armband, with veterans Simon Moses and Alex Iwobi, and prolific forward Victor Osimhen as possible assistants.

The much-anticipated opening ceremony on Sunday, featuring, among others, Nigeria’s globally acclaimed singer Davido at the iconic Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, will be followed by the opening match between hosts Morocco and Comoros, with the Atlas Lions hoping for a great start to continue their incredible run of glory in international football.

Nigeria, which won its first AFCON title on home soil 45 years ago after defeating Tanzania in its first match, will strive for a huge win to be in good standing and retain a winning mentality ahead of clashes with difficult customers Tunisia (on Saturday, 27 December) and Uganda (on Tuesday, 30 December).

Coach Eric Chelle opened a window on his frame of mind going into the tournament when he spoke to CAFOnline.com last month. “When you coach Nigeria, you have to win everything.” It is the reality that he faces and has to deal with, especially after the World Cup miss.

Tanzania, coached by Nigeria legend Emmanuel Amuneke (a 1994 AFCON winner) to qualify and participate at the 2019 finals in Egypt, will be making only their fourth appearance at the competition, and a second consecutive appearance following their outing in Cote d’Ivoire. They have played 9 matches overall, drawing three and losing six, without a single win.

Tunisia have 21 previous appearances at the championship (one more than Nigeria), and consistency is their middle name, Morocco 2025 being their 17th consecutive appearance. Their only previous triumph was on home soil in 2004, when they edged Morocco’s Atlas Lions in a tension-soaked Final in Rades. The Carthage Eagles have played a total of 83 matches at the AFCON, winning 25, losing 28 and drawing 30.

Among their previous losses were a 2-4 reverse to co-hosts Nigeria in 2000, and a lone-goal defeat by the Eagles in the third-place match of the 2019 finals in Egypt. There was another contentious third-place match, in Ghana in 1978, that was awarded to Nigeria after the Carthage Eagles walked off the pitch following a goal by Baba Otu Mohammed. Tunisia eliminated Nigeria in the Round of 16 in Cameroon four years ago.

Uganda’s Cranes have always proved difficult customers for the Super Eagles in any qualifying campaign or championship. Philip Omondi scored both goals to eliminate Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 1978 championship in Ghana, and since then, even with star-studded squads, the Eagles would always struggle against the Cranes. Their clash in Fes on Tuesday, 30th December, is something to look forward to.

Uganda will be heading to their eighth participation in the AFCON, though they missed out on the last two finals in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire. The Cranes have played a total of 23 matches at the finals, winning only 4, drawing 3 and losing 16. Their runner-up position in Ghana in 1978, when they were crushed by Opoku Afriye-led Black Stars in a festive Final in Accra, remains their best result to date.

On balance, the Super Eagles, who have played a total of 104 matches across their 20 previous outings, are expected to safely negotiate their way through the group stage in Fes and then take it one-game-at-a-time in the knockout rounds in Morocco.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), expressed his belief in the team to deliver in the North African kingdom.

“We have prepared the team, intending to lift the trophy. The FIFA World Cup miss still bites, but if we can win the Africa Cup of Nations, it will go a long way to assuaging the feelings of our fans at home and in the diaspora, and it will also be good for the present generation of Super Eagles as they will have at least one major triumph to their name.”

Gusau’s administration has done remarkably well to maintain the very best standards in travel, accommodation and other logistics for the team, despite challenging times and a downturn in the global economy.

“It has not been easy, but we have to continue to appreciate and show that we value the contributions of the players and officials at all times. They have to travel and lodge in convenience, and that is something we must always find a way to work out, despite the challenges that the Federation faces.

“I have confidence in the coaches and the players that we have to turn the present gloom around and make Nigeria proud in Morocco.”