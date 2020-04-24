More than forty health workers in Nigeria have test positive for coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire disclosed this at the presidential taskforce daily briefing on COVID-19.

Osagie Ehanire appealed to those in the front line of the fight against coronavirus to always protect themselves while giving treatment to affected persons.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria in February 2020, health workers have been at the forefront of responding to and treating affected persons.



This has increasingly exposed them to the danger of getting infected while they cope with a dangerous virus in a country of about 200 million people.

They also have to operate in a healthcare system that is over stretched and lacks necessary equipment. It is not surprising that in such circumstances, many health workers have been hit by the virus.

The Taskforce also disclosed that about ten thousand samples have been tested since the index case was detected in Nigeria.

The alarming of rise in positive cases in Kano state also came up for mention with the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce disclosing that the situation was being assessed and monitored

The NCDC is to send an enhanced support team to mobilize resources for contact tracing.

Government wants Muslims to abide by the guidelines of protecting themselves against the Virus as they approach the holy month of Ramadan.