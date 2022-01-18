Mompha granted bail, to be remanded at Ikoyi correctional facility until bail conditions met

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday, granted the Dubai-based Nigerian internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly called Mompha bail of N200m and he’s to provide two sureties in like sum.

The judge also added that upon the submission of his international passport, the 42-year old Mompha should be remanded at the Nigerian correctional facility until he meets his bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last Wednesday arraigned Dubai-based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha, and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, for allegedly laundering over N6 billion.

They were arraigned before a judge, Mojisola Dada, of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on eight counts bordering on the alleged offences.

The defendants were accused of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of such funds, transfer of funds for a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among others.

The sums named in the charge are N5.9 billion, N32m, N120m and N15.9 totalling over 6 billion.