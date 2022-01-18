Kungiyan Hausawan Nigeria Distributes Relief items to Zamfara IDPs

Group under the auspices of Kungiyan Hausawan Nigeria has donated relief items to Internally displaced Persons in Zamfara State

The IDPs were Victims of armed bandits attack that forced them out of their ancestral homes

President of the Association Abdullahi Abdullahi says the Donation becomes necessary Considering the hardship the IPDs are facing

” It is with high sense of humility and our commitment to continue to provide succour for the less privileged and Victims of Insecurity that we are here today to pay a humanitarian visit to the Persons turned IDPs in their fatherland”

“We sincerely pray to God for you for quickly return to your communities to start life in a better way”.

Abdullahi noted that the items given out is been contributed by Members of the group within and outside the Country

“We called the attention of our members over the happening here in Northern Nigeria and they hit to the call and sends in their Donations and that’s why we are here to fulfill our Promise” Abdullahi Said

The association said it has enough items and cash to dole out to the IDPs .

Mr. Abdullahi commend the unrelenting efforts of Security Operatives in keeping peace across the country

He also urge the federal government to rise to it’s responsibility of Providing adequate security in all parts of the country.

“I appeal to the federal government through the Security agencies to do more in addressing Security Challenges across the country”

“It is disheartening to see innocent citizens been killed like animals in their own country, there is need for all to do better” Abdullahi added

Some of the Internally displaced Persons thanked the association for the gesture and pray God bless and preserve them

They call on well-meaning individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the IDPs

Items donated by the Kungiyan Hausawan Nigeria includes adults and Baby Clothens, Cash among other things.