Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja has been sworn in as the new UAE Ambassador to Israel.

Al-Khaja took the oath in front of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Ambassador swore to respect the UAE’s constitution and laws, work sincerely to prioritise the Emirates’ interests, and keep the State secrets while performing his diplomatic tasks.

The ceremony which took place on Sunday, February 14, comes after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv last month.

Sheikh Mohammed wished Al Khaja success in his mission, calling on the ambassador to work sincerely to strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations with Israel, and to maintain the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between the two nations’ peoples and the peoples of the region.

A number of ministers, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Presidential Affairs were in attendance.