Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force MNJTF Sector 3, have killed scores of ISWAP elements and recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Monguno, Borno State.

In a statement by the Chief of Military Public Information at the MNJTF Headquarters, Colonel Muhammad Dole, the renewed vigor and resilience of the troops in the conduct of the ongoing clearance operations to flush out the remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region has continued to yield positive results.

The items recovered include 3 AK 47 rifles, 10 7.62mm special rounds, 1 Magazine Carrier, Assorted drugs and A bag of beans.