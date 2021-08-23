The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors to resume work immediately.

The order was made following an ex-parte motion filed last Friday by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The motion sought for an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining members of NARD from further continuing the industrial action they embarked upon on August 2, 2021.

Ruling on the motion, the Presiding Judge, Justice J.I Targema, granted an order of interlocutory injunction, compelling all members of NARD to resume work immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The Court held that the continued downing of tools by the striking doctors has inflicted a lot of damage on the health system and the sick especially in this perilous times of COVID-19 pandemic.

But NARD President, in a telephone chat with TVC News, said the Association was yet to be served such an order.