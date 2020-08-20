The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has inflicted heavy casualty on Islamic State of West Africa terrorists in Fedondiya Village, around Tumbum Fulani, in the fringes of Lake Chad.

The attack which was supported by Sector 1 (Cameroon) took place this morning. The Cameroonian Air Force provided surveillance and observation from their Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, while troops of the Nigerian Army Artillery bombarded the terrorists.

In a statement released to TVC News by the Public Information Officer MNJTF N’Djamena in Chad, Colonel Timothy Antigha, the MNJTF also facilitated the return of a 19-year-old man (name withheld), who was abducted by Boko Haram at the age of 9 and taken to Kerenoa and later on Chikun Gudu, both terrorist enclaves in the fringes of Lake Chad.

The man whose childhood was stolen by the terrorists said he made several attempts in the past to escape but was unsuccessful. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the MNJTF drew attention to the efforts of Boko Haram to mainstream child soldiers in its bid to revive its floundering insurgency in the Lake Chad Area.