A total of N676.40 billion was shared to the three tiers of government as federation allocation for the month of July, 2020 inclusive of VAT.

Thats according to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

In a breakdown, the Federal Government received N273.18 billion, while the States received N190.84 billion and the Local Government councils got N142.76billion, while the oil producing states received N42.85 billion.

During the virtual meeting presentation of the figures, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse said the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for July, 2020 is N132.619 billion against N128.619 billion distributed in the preceding month of June, 2020, resulting in an increase of N3.793 billion.