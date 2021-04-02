Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed that the missing Air Force fighter jet has crashed.

The alpha jet (NAF475) went missing on Wednesday at 5:08pm with two crew members after it lost radar contact.

He said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown.

Advertisement

The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet added that extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by the air Force surveillance aircraft as well as and Special Forces as well as Nigerian Army troops on ground.

Meanwhile sources privy to the issue say the missing Alpha jet crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga Local Council of Borno State, but TVC News cannot independently verify this.

The location of the crash is approximately 30 kilometers from the city of Maiduguri, according to the source.