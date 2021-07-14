The Peoples Democratic Party has lost another member to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Kabiru Ahmodu from Zamfara state joins five other colleagues in the state to move to the APC.

Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, incurred the wrath of the House when he accused the Speaker of flagrantly flouting the constitution, which posits that any member who leaves a political party stands to lose his seat.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila took exception to the comment and was supported by the House Leader.

Attempts by the Minority Leader and Nicholas Ossai to wade into the matter was turned down by the Speaker who ruled them out of order.