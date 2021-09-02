Breaking News

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami receives forensic reports of NDDC

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has received forensic reports of the Niger Delta commission on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Apkabio who handed over the report to the Minister said that 13,777 contracts for project and programs were awarded to contractors and consultants in all Niger Delta State from 2001 to August 2019 at a total final contract value of over N3.2 trillion.
 
He stated that the purpose of the exercise is not to witch-hunt anyone, but to repair past mistakes, and that the names and identities of a number of beneficiary companies were documented in the report, as well as the exact status of all contracts and financing shortages, irregularities, and mismanagement.
 
It was also established that no state has made payment in terms ecological funds including the federal government.
 
The exercise carried out by over 390 personnel took place in 16 states in the Federation.
 
Some Recommendations in the report.
 
***operations of the commission should be totally computerized.
 
* reconciliation of all 362 bank accounts of the NDDC and to establish the presence or absence over charges by various banks involved.
 
**All converted NDDC project should be recovered from individuals and put to use for its intended purpose.
 
** The commission should adopted a standard for contract with appropriate profit margin( 25% recommended)
 
* All salary and allowances of the commission should be restructured to reflect that similar agencies and commission.
 
* All staff active or retired who are involved in issues of contract splitting, conflict of interest, contract execution, overpayment with out due process should be made to account for their actions.
 
* Efforts should be made to reconcile and recover the sum of $4billion outstanding 3% contribution from oil companies.
 
***practice of mobilization payment should be abolished.

