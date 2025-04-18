The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate has launched the Safe Motherhood Strategy which aims to standardise care and improve the quality of services across the country.

Professor Pate was Speaking during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 National Safe Motherhood Week.

He assured that the Federal Government is determined to ensure no woman dies while giving life.

The newly launched new policy and guideline documents for 2024–2028 includes protocols for managing postpartum hemorrhage among others.