The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has inaugurated the Federal Steering Committee of the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up Project (NFWP-SU), describing it as a major milestone in advancing gender equality, inclusive growth, and sustainable development across the country.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister said the Nigeria for Women Programme has grown into the nation’s most significant women’s economic empowerment platform—transforming the delivery of social protection and livelihood support.

She explained that the scale-up phase of the programme will expand its reach to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, consolidating lessons from the first phase implemented between 2018 and 2024. The new phase integrates financial inclusion, livelihood support, and social protection under a unified national framework, positioning Women Affinity Groups as permanent economic institutions with stronger links to finance, markets, and government services.

“We are replacing fragmented interventions with a systemic model that places women at the centre of Nigeria’s inclusive growth, resilience, and stability,” the Minister stated.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the project aligns with the National Women Economic Empowerment Policy, the World Bank’s Global Crises Response Framework, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. She revealed that the first phase, implemented in 18 states, was rated satisfactory by the World Bank.

“When we empower a woman, we empower a household. When we empower millions of women, we recalibrate an entire economy,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mariam Ismaila Keshinro, described the inauguration as a landmark step in advancing women’s economic inclusion. She noted that the initial phase empowered thousands of women through access to finance, capacity-building, and entrepreneurship development under the Women Affinity Groups model.

“This committee carries both a technical and moral responsibility because the hopes of millions of Nigerian women are tied to the work we embark on together,” she said.

Providing updates on implementation, the National Coordinator, Dr. Hadiza Maina, said the scale-up aims to reach over four million women nationwide. She commended the Federal Government, the World Bank, and other development partners for their sustained collaboration.

Representing the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Michael Ilesanmi lauded Nigeria’s commitment to women’s empowerment, citing the programme’s tangible results in entrepreneurship, savings culture, and improved livelihoods. He reaffirmed the Bank’s continued partnership in advancing the initiative.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, described the project as a strategic tool for inclusive growth and human capital development, assuring continued technical oversight and fiscal accountability.

Similarly, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said the programme aligns with the National Development Plan (2021–2025) and supports the government’s commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The event was attended by representatives from key ministries and agencies, including Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Water Resources and Sanitation, Communications and Digital Economy, Trade and Investment, SMEDAN, NAFDAC, and EFInA, among others.

The newly inaugurated Federal Steering Committee will provide strategic guidance, approve workplans and budgets, monitor progress, and coordinate among implementing agencies.

In her closing remarks, Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim unveiled the committee’s eight-month action plan and urged members to remain committed to transforming women’s potential into national prosperity.

“Women’s economic empowerment is not an act of charity—it is a cornerstone of nation-building, peace-building, and climate resilience,” she affirmed.