Rumours of an alleged attack on the Giwa military barracks in Maiduguri the Borno state Capital have been dismissed by sources from the Nigerian military High Command in Maiduguri.

They clarified that the excessive heat was the cause of a minor incident at the base’s armoury.

The sources said the incident occurred due to a heat-induced reaction within a section of the armoury, leading to some explosions and fire.

The Command confirmed that they are working to bring the situation under control.

The military sources urged Members of the public to disregard panic-inducing reports and refrain from spreading misinformation that could create unnecessary fear among residents.

It assured the public that all military facilities in Maiduguri and across the country remain secure and that routine operations continue without disruption.