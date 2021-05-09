The military’s Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, has begun a seven-day clearing operation in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.

The operation, according to a military source who did not want to be identified, was in response to the ongoing armed bandit operations in some communities across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States, which had resulted in the deaths of some locals.

It would also be recalled that some soldiers on duty behind NASME Barracks in Makurdi were recently ambushed by some suspected armed herdsmen.

According to our source, the clearance operation includes some islands near the NASME Barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue, where it is suspected that armed bandits from Nasarawa State hide out and assault innocent citizens.

Also, the clearing operation is said to have covered the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas down to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande Local Government area of Benue where the armed militia, led by one Chekere also known as Azonto terrorise locals.

Our impeccable military source urged members of the Public to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without fear saying that the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states to enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

He noted that the outcome of the operation which is still ongoing would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time.