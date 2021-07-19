The Nigerian military authorities are celebrating the heroic survival of one of it’s fighter pilots, flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo whose alpha jet was downed by enemy fire but survived after ejecting from the gunned down plane.

He escaped death by a whisker after his fighter jet was gunned down by enemy fire overhead Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

The fighter pilot was returning from an interdiction mission when his plane came under fire.

His decision to eject from the alpha jet turned out to be a life line even thought he on ground he had to depend on his mobile phone to navigate to safety, according to a statement by the spokesman for the Air Force.

Rescue efforts by the army and special forces operatives of the air Force helped to bring the pilot back to base.

Flight Lieutenant Dairo’s survival is a feat very few pilots have achieved.

How heroic deed has earned him accolades and welcoming hugs from the defence chiefs and days to come, it is believe that this pilot will be given a medal of honour.

For the military authorities, the determination by Flight Lieutenant Dairo to survive an attack is one that would go down in the annals of the military’s outstanding achievement.