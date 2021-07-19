Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has described the attack on police mobile camp at Kurar Mota Community as an attempt to distract his administration in its quest to tackle insecurity in the state.

The Governor says troops deployed to keep peace in the state are doing well in the war front which has decimated the number of criminals in the north west region

He stated this when he visited police personnel injured by bandits at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau

Mr. Matawalle assures of his determine commitment to partner with security agencies to track down the criminals and their collaborators with a view to bringing them to book

It would be recalled that police officers were ambush at a mobile police camp at Kurar Mota village a community in Bungudu local government area which led to the death of thirteen personnel.