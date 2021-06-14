Ace Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, paid a visit to Governor Yahaya Bello in Abuja on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of youth leadership in Nigeria and promising to support Bello’s political ambitions.

Obi stated that it was time for the youth to come out and take leadership positions across all boards for the betterment of Nigeria and to bring about the change that Nigerians desire.

He praised Governor Bello for the progress he has made in Kogi State in areas such as security, health care, infrastructure, education, and agriculture, among others.

The soccer star went on to say that such efforts, if replicated at a higher level, would benefit Nigeria.

He promised to support Bello and to rally the support of other young people to ensure things become better for the country.

Governor Bello thanked Obi for his visit and pledged to support the young leadership course, emphasizing that now is the time for the youths to seize the chance.

Bello also expressed gratitude to Obi for praising his efforts in Kogi State, saying that the security and well-being of his people and Nigerians remain his top priorities.

The Governor noted that when there is political stability in a country, economic prosperity and development is achieved.

Bello urged Mikel to use his platform and voice to advocate for and encourage young people to run for leadership positions in order to change the existing narratives to reflect current realities.