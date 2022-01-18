Mike Ozekhome leads Namdi Kanu’s defense team as trial resumes

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) is leading the defense team of Nnamdi Kanu as his trial for Terrorism, Treason and Other offences continues at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Federal Government had on Monday filed 15 fresh charges against Nnamdi Kanu bordering on terrorism.

His lead lawyer in trial before this new development Ifeanyi Ejiofor is also presnt in court but Chief Mike Ozkhome a senior advocate of Nigeria is now his lead counsel.

All roads leading to the headquarters of the Fedral High Court in Abuja have been cordoned off by operatives of the Department of State Service.

The IPOB leader has aalso arrived the court premises and his trial is expected to now resume.