Veteran music maestro, Mike Okri has signed a distribution deal with tune afrique.

This comes after the release of his much awaited E.P, THE MIKE OKRI E.P.

At a press conference in Lagos, mike Okri believes the partnership is necessary in ensuring the music industry thrives beyond what it is.

The chief executive of tune Afrique, Kunle Oladeinde Says the partnership will help the artistes monitise their craft which will inturn eliminate piracy in the industry.

He believes the partnership with Mike Okri entertainment will go a long way in promoting the sector.