A deputy Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has been appointed as the acting Inspector General of Police with immediate effect.

Mr Baba replaces Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by three months by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on February 4th extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for three months.

Adamu has spent two months and three days.

Mr Usman Alkali Baba holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science. A fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police,

Mr Alkali has attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past.