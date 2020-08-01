A midair plane collision in Anchorage on Friday killed seven people, including a State lawmaker who was piloting one of the aircraft, Alaska officials said.

There were no survivors of the crash near the airport in Soldotna, a city on the Kenai Peninsula, the Alaska State Troopers said in a written statement.

State Rep. Gary Knopp, who represented the area, was alone in one of the planes. The other plane was carrying four tourists from South Carolina, a guide from Kansas and a pilot from Soldotna, the troopers said.

All seven victims were pronounced dead at the site except for one person who died while being transported to a hospital, according to the troopers.

Crash debris fell on a highway, which was shut down briefly out of safety concerns.