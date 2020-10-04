Tropical Storm Gamma has hit the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, bringing high winds and devastation.

Video taken in Cozumel, an island located off the western coast, shows strong winds and waves washing away a pier at a hotel.

Gamma, the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, weakened after it made landfall at close to hurricane strength.

Rainfall as much as 15 inches was predicted for the northern parts of Quintana Roo and neighbouring Yucatan state, with heavy showers expected in the next couple of days.