Media tasked on factual, accurate reporting of COVID-19 vaccination

A two day health conference on improving confidence in COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria organized by the association of Nigeria health journalists is underway in Nasarawa state.

The 2nd annual conference aims to provide the right tools for the media to increase factual information and reporting in order to increase the uptake of vaccines and reduce vaccine hesitancy among Nigerians.

Experts charged members of the association to continually leave their comfort zones in order to provide accurate information to change the low indices of vaccine acceptance across the country.