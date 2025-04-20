Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has described Easter as a time for forgiveness, love, and strengthening of the bonds of unity across creeds and tribes.

Mbah stated this in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State and the nation on Saturday.

“As Christians in Nigeria join other Christian faithful across the world in celebrating the feast of Easter, I wish everyone a blissful celebration and pray that they experience the redemptive power of the resurrection.

“Easter is a lesson in the lifelong benefits of sacrifice. It teaches us about the virtues of penitence and moderation.

“Above all, Easter is a lesson in love and selflessness.

“Easter reminds us of our common brotherhood and humanity. And its celebration is a call to forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

“Let us also use this solemn celebration to pray for Nigeria, and reach out in love across creeds, to strengthen our bonds and unity. That way, our dear country can overcome all its challenges,” he said.

He wished the people of the state and all Nigerians a very happy Easter celebration.