Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday declared that the North would not waver in its support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The North, the governor insisted, would not pander to the whims and caprices of a few who want to equate their personal interest with that of the majority of the people of the region.

Governor Sule spoke on a day the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said Tinubu would be re-elected comfortably regardless of “the volume of armchair theories and political conspiracies” by opponents.

The President’s performance ‘will clear the path,” Dare said.

Speaking at the 2025 Nzeh Mada Festival in Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state yesterday, Gov. Sule said it had become imperative for the North to work towards the actualisation of Tinubu’s return in 2027.

According to him, supporting the President’s re-election would be a fulfillment of the promise the region’s leaders made ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sule, who doubles as Chairman, North Central Governors Forum, said the North is not known for reneging on its promise.

He urged North’s stakeholders to disregard the agitation of a few politicians who are bent on causing confusion in the polity on account of their failed personal ambition.

He said the same politicians were among the region’s leaders who sold Tinubu’s candidacy to the people in 2023.

He said: “Some politicians will always create confusion if they fail to get what they want or achieve their targets.

He said the North made a firm commitment that having been in the presidency for eight years, the South should have its turn.

Only last Wednesday, prominent members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) pledged their support for the Tinubu administration and its policies.

They also pledged loyalty to the APC.

Former Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the only elected CPC governor; former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who was House of Representatives Speaker, and Minister of Education in the Muhammadu Buhari Administration, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, signed a communiqué after a meeting of the CPC bloc, along with 20 others.

It was in reaction to the switch by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, a member of the CPC bloc, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last month.

Similarly, the North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has expressed support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

Chairperson of the movement, Prof. Nghargbu K’tso, during a visit to Governor Sule in Lafia on Friday, also advocated that the North Central Zone should produce the President after 2027.

He said the zone has suffered marginalization since the country’s independence.

According to him, only the North Central geopolitical zone is yet to produce a democratic president since Nigeria got her independence about 65 years ago.