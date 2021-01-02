Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG, have appointed Mauricio Pochenttino as the new coach.

PSG said the former Tottenham manager Pochenttino signed a contract until June 30, 2022 with an option for an additional year.

The club made this known on its website on Saturday.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach. The Argentine has signed a contract with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2022, with an option for an extra year,” a statement on the club’s website read.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the French club on Christmas Eve, four months after steering them to their first Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old Mauricio Pochettino has a history at Paris Saint-Germain where, as a centre-back and club captain, he made 95 appearances for the Rouge & Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring 6 goals.