Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has approved the setting up of a fifteen man Committee to monitor and check security situation in the state.

Formation of the committee follows the resolutions reached at the end of a crucial security meeting with Traditional rulers, Religious Leaders , Heads of security Agencies and other stakeholders in the state.

The government says the move is necessary following the resurgence of Armed Banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

The committee is expected to address Security challenges in the state, ensure prompt response to distress calls, trace instigators and those aiding and abetting Banditry in the state.

It has the Emir of Anka Attahiru Ahmed as the chairman, Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command , Usman Nagogo as Co-Chairman other Traditional rulers, representatives of the Nigerian Army, Department of state services and other related persons as members.