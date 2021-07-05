An early Monday explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok rattled an airport terminal servicing Thailand’s capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.

At least one person was killed and dozens injured officials said.

70 homes were damaged, according to disaster officials, and fires were still burning 15 hours after the explosion in Samut Prakan province.

The cause of the blast at the Taiwanese-owned factory had yet to be determined.

The nearby Suvarnabhumi international airport, Thailand’s main gateway, said its operations were not affected.

Residents in Samut Prakan who live within five kilometers (3.1 miles) of the factory were evacuated as a precaution.

The industry ministry said as much as 700 million baht ($21.79 million) of assets could be lost in the fire.

Styrene monomer, a base chemical used to make foam, is highly flammable, and polystyrene emits toxic chemicals when heated, according to the department of industrial works.

The 32-year-old factory makes expandable polystyrene foam.