The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, on Tuesday, led 17 Local Government Chairmen, dozens of Councillors, and key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection, which took place at a high-profile event in Benin City, signals a dramatic realignment of political forces in the state. Speaker Agbebaku said the move was motivated by a shared vision to support Governor Monday Okpebholo in accelerating development across Edo State.

Receiving the new APC members on behalf of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Bashiru described the defection as a “significant milestone” that would consolidate the party’s growing dominance in Edo.

Prominent among those who joined the APC are former Deputy Speaker Hon. Yekini Idiaye, Hon. Sunny Ifada, ex-Majority Leader Hon. Nosa Nosayaba, former Speaker Hon. Roland Asoro, and former PDP State Secretary Gabriel Oloruntoba.

Governor Okpebholo, while welcoming the defectors, expressed optimism that Edo State was on a path of “unprecedented growth” under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership. “We’re making massive investments in infrastructure, education, agriculture, and youth empowerment to secure the state’s future,” he said, adding that Edo would spearhead Tinubu’s re-election efforts in the South-South come 2027.

Senator Bashiru lauded Governor Okpebholo’s achievements, including regular salary payments and road projects in Ekpoma, as reasons behind the swelling support for the APC.

Former Edo State Governor and APC chieftain, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, hailed Speaker Agbebaku’s return as a “homecoming,” noting that the Speaker had once been a founding pillar of the APC in Edo. He emphasized that the defection boosts the party’s majority in the State Assembly to 18 out of 24 seats, creating a stronger legislative backing for the governor’s agenda.

Edo APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, attributed the wave of defections to the visible development under Okpebholo’s administration, calling it a vote of confidence in the governor’s leadership.

In his remarks, Speaker Agbebaku praised the governor for delivering key projects in his constituency, including the Uhonmora Secondary School and major road constructions in Owan West LGA. “We are here to support progress, development, and good governance,” he said.

APC State Woman Leader, Betty Okoebor, described the PDP as a “sinking ship,” declaring the APC as now the undisputed political force in the state.

Lucky Ohimia, youth coordinator for Asiwaju 2027, thanked the governor for his developmental focus and pledged to mobilize youth support for the APC in upcoming elections.

The event marks a major victory for the APC in Edo State as it builds momentum ahead of key electoral contests.