Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has met with President Bola Tinubu in the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This is his first official visit to the President since his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Oborevwori arrived at the State House around 3:30 p.m., and was received by officials before proceeding to a closed-door meeting with the president.

The visit comes just weeks after Oborevwori formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, a move that has shifted the political dynamics in Delta and drawn nationwide attention.