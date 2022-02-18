Marafa seeks nullification of Zamfara congresses, accuses NWC of breach of party’s constitution

Senator Kabiru Marafa’s faction of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state wants the state high court to nullify the last November Ward, Local Government and State Congresses conducted in the state.

The faction is is challenging the illegality and denial of it’s members to participate fully in the last November Congresses

They describe the exercise as illegal ,unlawful and bridge of the APC Constitution

Lead counsel to the Marafa’s faction Jesse Shaka says members of it’s faction had paid for their forms to contest in various positions during the congresses but we’re denied the forms

Shaka adds that the APC Congresses at the State, Local government and Ward levels in Zamfara are illegal

Also, Counsel to the Matawalle’s faction Ishaka Dikko arguered that his client had asked for an extension of time to file in an application to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case and the plaintiff does not have the locus standing to institute a suit against the APC as he is not a member of the National Working Committee and did not participate in the state congresses

After hearing from both parties, the presiding judge, Justice Bello Kucheri adjourned the case to 14th, March for an extension of time for the defendants to adopt counter-affidavits and written addresses and for the plaintiff to present preliminary objections.