Some persons have been reportedly wounded in an inter-ethnic communal clash between the Nupe people of Kange and the Yoruba people of Shaare in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The crisis was a result of a disputed piece of land between the two communities.

There is a history of inter-ethnic clash between the Nupe and Yoruba in the axis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He told TVC news that policemen have been drafted to the two communities to maintain law and order.

Mr Okasanmi said there was no casualty recorded adding that calm has returned to the communities.

The state government has equally called for calm between the two communities.