Manchester United are close to signing Jadon Sancho after agreeing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s £77 million asking price.



United made a £75 million offer for the England winger earlier this week, but Dortmund countered with a €90 million (£77 million) ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ deal for the 21-year-old.

According to a report by BILD, a renowned German daily, United has returned to Dortmund with a new offer that meets their valuation, and the deal might be completed within the next few days.

Sancho would become United’s third most expensive move of all time, behind Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire, with a £77 million deal.

Dortmund has been frantic for Sancho’s future to be decided before July 23, and they want the transfer completed as soon as possible so that they can bring in reinforcements.

United have been interested in the 21-year-old forward for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer naming him as his No. 1 target last summer.

Personal terms on a five-year contract have already been agreed, meaning there are only formalities left to complete before Sancho can be announced as a Manchester United player.

Sancho will be United’s first big signing of the summer and could be followed through the doors at Old Trafford by a centre-back, the report adds.

Sancho moved to Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City in an £8m deal as a 17-year-old.

He has scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 Dortmund appearances since, including 16 goals and 20 assists last season in a difficult campaign for the team in 2020-21.