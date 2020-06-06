Manchester United Striker, Odion Ighalo may consider returning to the Super Eagles, after retiring from the team in 2019.

The 30 year old player who recently extended his loan deal with United until January 2021, says he is still in touch with the team’s coach Gernot Rohr and officials of the Nigerian football federation.

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 35 international matches and was the highest goal scorer with five goals at the Africa cup of Nations last year.

He said his decision to leave the team was because of his stay in distant China.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju says Ighalo’s return to the national team would only be necessary if his services are required by manager Gernot Rohr.